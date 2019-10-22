The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 11
James L. Canter, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Canter was released Oct. 16 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Oct. 12
Vincent J. McCoy, 50, of Laurel Springs, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Jody L. Milam, 45, of Creston, was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Milam was released Oct. 13 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Oct. 13
Michael P. Kennedy, 40, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female and domestic criminal trespass. Kennedy was released Oct. 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Stacy D. Kennedy, 32, of Creston, was charged with simple assault. Kennedy was released Oct. 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Oct. 14
Wendy L. Blevins, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Timothy C. Harless, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with violation of a court order. Harless was released Oct. 15 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 15
Jordan S. Dixon, 22, of Creston, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dixon was released Oct. 16 under a $450 cash bond.
Melissa D. Rash, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with first degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Rash was released Oct. 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 16
Joseph D. Shepherd, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Shepherd was released Oct. 16 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 17
Eutemio C. Gonzalez, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Gonzalez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
Oct. 18
Courtny L. Gonzalez, 31, of Damascus, Va., was charged with a probation violation. Gonzalez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Isabella D. Lawson, 19, of Lansing, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Lawson was released Oct. 18 under a $30,000 secured bond.
