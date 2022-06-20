The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 13
Jessica N. Blevins, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, driving with a revoked license and failure to pay monies. Blevins was released on June 13 under a $343 cash bond.
Marty R. Bost, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Bost was released on June 14.
Axel G. Ramirez-Sandoval, 22, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female. Ramirez-Sandoval was released on June 14 under a $2,500 secured bond.
June 14
Nicholas J. Merckling Jr., 41, of Saint Augustine, Florida, was charged with probation violation. Merkling is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
June 15
Chad E. Campbell, 29, of Grassy Creek, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine and felony larceny. Campbell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $180,000 secured bond.
Evelyn V. Powers, 36, of Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Powers is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond.
Ethan L. Sizemore, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Sizemore was released on June 15 on a written promise to appear.
Roy R. Wilson III, 30, of Boone, was charged with breaking and/or entering and failure to report a new address as a sex offender. Wilson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
June 16
Jackie L. Santiago, 54, of Sparta, was charged with first-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Santiago is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Derek W. Scism, 30, of Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, injury to personal property, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony probation violation. Scism is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Jillian G. Tabb, 19, of Sparta, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Tabb is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
June 17
David M. Bennett, 32, of Warrensville, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Bennett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 cash bond.
Kayla J. Clark, 26, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Clark was released on June 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Robert D. Darnell, 25, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Darnell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Joseph T. Harmon, 27, of Sugar Grove, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Harmon was released on June 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Robert S. Melcher, 26, of Fleetwood, was charged with not paying child support. Melcher is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $620.11 cash bond.
Jessica L. Rutherford, 38, of Fleetwood, was charged with not paying child support. Rutherford was released on June 17 under a $440 cash bond.
June 18
Joshua A. Royal, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Allen was released on June 18 under a $225 cash bond.
June 19
Beckie S. Ballard, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light or siren and reckless driving to endanger. Ballard is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Martin S. Bare, 34, of Purlear, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bare was released on June 19 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Tonya N. Eldreth, 51, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Eldreth was released on June 19 under a $3,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.