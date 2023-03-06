The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 27
Joshua D. Main, 35, of Lansing, was charged with a post release supervision and parole violation. Maine is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Katlynn M. Stover, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Stover was released on Feb. 27 under a $3,500 secured bond.
March 1
Samantha D. Canter, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Canter was released on March 1 under a $2,500 secured bond.
March 2
Tyler A. Jones, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Jones is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
March 3
William E. Butts, 54, of Ferguson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Butts is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 4
Derrick H. Bledsoe, 30, of Todd, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bledsoe is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
March 5
Larry S. Mullis, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mullis was released on March 5 under a $5,000 secured bond.
William A. Shumate, 38, of Creston, was charged with violating a protective order. Shumate is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.