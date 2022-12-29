The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 22
Travis J. Hamilton, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Hamilton is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.
Jason T. White, 30, of Asheville, was charged with driving with a revoked license, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. White was released on Dec. 22 under a $4,200 secured bond.
Dec. 23
Richard E. McCurdy, 57, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. McCurdy was released on Dec. 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Bobby A. Pennington Jr., 44, of Fleetwood, was charged with first-degree trespassing. Pennington Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Dec. 24
Emily A. Blevins, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct. Blevins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
David A. Holman, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Holman was released on Dec. 26 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Crystal D. Medley, 41, of Fleetwood, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of probation violation. Medley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Dec. 25
Nicholas D. Miller, 36, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Miller was released on Dec. 26 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Charles G. Stephens, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with making threatening phone calls. Stephens was released on Dec. 26 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Dec. 26
Jordan S. Carlton, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Carlton was released on Dec. 26 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Dec. 27
William F. Johnson Jr., 33, of Jefferson, was charged with breaking/entering a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny, parole violation and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Johnson Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Dustin E. Pennington, 39, of Boone, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, injury to real property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pennington is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.