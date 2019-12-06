The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 30
Benjamin N. Aben, 31, of Lansing, was charged with resisting a public officer in Ashe County and possession of methamphetamine and habitual felon in Burke County. Aben is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Tiffany L. Boggs, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with simple assault. Boggs was released Nov. 30 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Alberto M. Guerrero, 30, of Laurel Springs, was charged with driving while impaired. Guerrero was released Nov. 30 under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 2
Christina R. Boone, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Boone was released Dec. 2 under a $7,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Dalton W. Lister, 24, of Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Lister was released Dec. 2 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Dec. 3
Nathan A. Eskey, 32, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female. Eskey was released Dec. 4 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Dec. 4
Amanda N. Coffey, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Coffey is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Samantha L. Henson, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Henson was released Dec. 4 under a $3,000 secured bond.
