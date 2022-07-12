The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 5
Jeffery L. Eastridge, 48, of Creston, was charged with not paying child support. Eastridge was released on July 9 under a $250 secured bond.
July 6
Elijah A. Bledsoe, 27, of Todd, was charged with being a fugitive in another state. Bledsoe was released on July 7 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Gerald A. Harper II, 41, of Morehead City, was charged with not paying child support. Harper was released on July 6 under a $402.40 cash bond.
Tony R. Plitt, 40, of Lansing, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Plitt was released on July 6 under an $800 unsecured bond.
Michael F. Skinner, 57, of Miami, Florida, was charged with violation of a court order. Skinner was released on July 6 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
July 7
William C. Bass, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Bass is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Jordan C. Pittman, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Pittman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
July 8
Dallas R. Arnold, 44, of Mountain City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and failure to appear on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arnold is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $12,000 secured bond.
Jessica A. Scott, 34, of Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was released on July 10 under a $328 cash bond.
July 9
Logan A. Worley, 19, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a government official, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Worley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
July 10
Calie R. Bennett, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of reckless driving and driving left of center. Bennett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazlewood, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Hazlewood is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
July 12
Tyler C. Watson, 29, of Deep Gap, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
