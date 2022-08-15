The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 8
Steven W. Matkins, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Matkins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Aug. 9
Amber M. Amon, 27, of Creston, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Amon is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Aug. 11
Fidel O. De Luna, 50, of Crumpler, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and sexual battery. De Luna is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Darrell G. Draughn, Jr., 36, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation out of county. Draughn was released on Aug. 11 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Megan L. Maze, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Maze was released on Aug. 11 under a $250 secured bond.
Walter F. Parsons, 58, of Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct. Parsons is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Aug. 12
Lucas J. Bonilla, 27, of Wilkesboro, was charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Bonilla was released on Aug. 12 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Stephanie A. Hicks, 38, of Lansing, was charged with breaking and/or entering and felony probation violation. Hicks is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Aug. 13
Nicholas D. Coldiron, 18, of Fleetwood, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, altering/removing a gun’s serial number, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. Coldiron is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $42,500 secured bond.
Aug. 14
Donald H. Adams, 55, of Piney Creek, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Adams is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $11,500 secured bond.
Tori M. Dowell, 27, of Warrensville, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Dowell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $41,000 secured bond.
Jamie M. Eldreth, 42, of Lansing, was charged with being a habitual felon. Eldreth is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of not paying child support. Phipps is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $419.32 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.