The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 3
Lacy K. Barnett, 34, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support. Barnett was released on Oct. 4 under a $100 secured bond.
Jared R. Perri, 34, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Perri is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Joshua B. Weaver, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with injury to personal property and failure to appear on two counts of attempting to burn a building and failure to appear on two counts of felony probation violation. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Oct. 4
Bryan A. Greer, 28, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Greer was released on Oct 6 under a $500 secured bond.
Dennis L. Lyalls, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny by changing price tag and failure to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing. Lyalls was released on Oct. 4 under a $10,500 secured.
Oct. 5
Kaleb D. Butler, 18, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Butler was released on Oct. 5 under a $500 secured bond.
William N. Fink, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Fink was released on Oct. 5 on a written promise to appear.
Phillip J. Miller, 37, of Warrensville, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Miller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Oct. 7
Calie R. Bennett, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Bennett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Oct. 8
Gabriel E. Sanchez, 18, of Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Sanchez is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Oct. 9
Norman D. Critcher Jr., 43, of Warrensville, was charged with two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of intimidating a witness. Critcher is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
James E. Dunnagan, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, battery of an unborn child, four counts of misdemeanor probation violation, failure to appear on a charge of assault on a female and failure to appear on a charge of communicating threats. Dunnagan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $550,000 secured bond.
Cynthia G. Roten, 49, of Creston, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Roten was released on Oct. 9 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua A. Royal, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Royal was released on Oct. 9 under a $150 cash bond.
