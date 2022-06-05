The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 23
Amanda C. Johnson, 25, of Warrensville, was charged with school attendance law violation. Johnson was released on May 23 under a $203 cash bond.
Christopher C. Lilly, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with cyberstalking and misdemeanor stalking. Lilly is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Morgan S. Roten, 26, of Warrensville, was charged with a probation violation. Roten is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Lisa M. Thomas, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Thomas was released on May 23 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
May 24
Aaron M. Evans, 42, of Lansing, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Evans was released on May 24 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Scott M. Rash, 52, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Rash was released on May 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Benjamin N. Tirado, 64, of Lansing, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and parole violation. Tirado is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
May 25
Eduardo H. Barajas, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barajas is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Tori M. Dowell, 26, of Warrensville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, two counts of probation violation, failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear on charges of probation violation. Dowell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $151,000 secured bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of not paying child support. Phipps is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $888.09 cash bond.
May 26
Amber M. Amon, 27, of Creston, was charged with not paying child support. Amon is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $400 cash bond.
Benjamin F. Jones, 64, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Jones was released on May 26 on a written promise to appear in court.
Robin E. Trivette, 31, of Fleetwood, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of probation violation. Trivette was released on May 26 under a $15,000 secured bond.
May 27
Steven W. Matkins, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, driving left of center and exceeding posted speed. Matkins was released on May 27 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 28
Larry T. Latham, 42, of Creston, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and failure to appear on charges of failing to report an accident, failure to maintain lane control, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Latham is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
May 30
Jennifer Barr, 40, of Lansing, was charged with school attendance law violation. Barr was released on May 30 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Joseph T. Green II, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and resisting a public officer. Green is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
