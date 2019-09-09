The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 30
Kevin T. Potter, 45, of Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Potter was released Aug. 30 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Aug. 31
Derrick L. Barker, 21, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked. Barker was released Sept. 1 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jessica N. Blevins, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Blevins was released Aug. 31 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Kelly A. Jordan, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with making harassing phone calls. Jordan was released Aug. 31 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jessica R. Phillips, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Phillips was released Sept. 1 under a $500 secured bond.
Faith A. Swift, 30, of Laurel Bloomery, Tenn., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Swift was released Aug. 5 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 1
Caleb A. Pritchard, 21, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pritchard was released Sept. 4 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 2
David A. Bledsoe, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bledsoe was released Sept. 5 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Crystal D. Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with first degree trespass, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Medley was released Sept. 3 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Terry A. Walker, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to wear a seat belt and driving while impaired. Walker was released Sept. 2 under a custody release.
Sept. 3
Larnell A. Beals, 28, of Hopkins, Minn., was charged with assault on a female. Beals was released Sept. 3 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Daniel L. Grubb, 26, of Lansing, was charged with two probation violations. Grubb is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Brian L. Miller, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Miller was released Sept. 3 under a $500 cash bond.
Tony L. Miller, 40, of Laurel Springs, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Miller was released Sept. 3 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jerry L. Starr, 52, of Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Starr was released Sept. 3 under a written promise.
Sept. 4
Jonathan D. Calhoun Jr., 39, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Calhoun was released Sept. 5 under a $580 cash bond.
Sept. 5
Joseph A. Boccardy, 49, of Creston, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and violation of a court order. Boccardy was released Sept. 5 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jordan S. Dixon, 22, of Creston, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Dixon is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Abraham G. Jordan, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Jordan is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,773.22 cash bond.
Casey D. Pruitt, 35, of Warrensville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and communicating threats. Pruitt was released Sept. 5 under a $2,000 secured bond.
