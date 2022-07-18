The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 12
Jessica N. Blevins, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with first-degree trespassing. Blevins was released on July 12 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Krystle R. Broyhill, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Broyhill was released on July 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Shane M. Depalma, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Depalma was released on July 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Kevin L. Dishman, 39, of Crumpler, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Dishman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Tyler C. Watson, 29, of Deep Gap, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson was released on July 12 under a $2,000 secured bond.
July 13
William S. Britt, 48, of Candler, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license. Britt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Allan L. Coffey, 38, of Todd, was charged with breaking and/or entering, possession of burglary tools and resisting a public officer. Coffey was released on July 13 under a $10,000 secured bond.
July 14
Christopher T. Bumgarner-Mushrim, 26, of Todd, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Bumgarner-Mushrim was released on July 15 under a $500 secured bond.
Christopher S. Lenihan, 33, of Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear on a felony charge. Lenihan was released on July 14 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Thomas L. Severt, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Severt was released on July 15 under an $8,000 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 45, of Creston, was charged with being a habitual felon. Snyder was released on July 14 under a $25,000 secured bond.
July 16
Rudy Ramirez, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. Ramirez was release don July 16 under a $1,000 secured bond.
