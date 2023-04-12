The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 1
Sandra A. Reedy, 52, of Fleetwood, was charged with simple assault. Reedy was released on April 3 under a $2,000 secured bond.
April 2
Maximiliano J. Guarriello, 27, of Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired. Guarriello was released on on April 2.
April 3
Christopher M. Darden, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation and defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test. Darden is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $11,500 secured bond.
April 5
Ronnie A. Hall Jr., 32, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and carrying a concealed gun. Hall Jr. was released on April 6 under a $16,000 secured bond.
Danielle D. Taylor, 39, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Taylor was released on April 5 on a written promise to appear.
Janet M. Walker, 46, of Creston, was charged with a parole violation. Walker is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
April 6
David M. Bennett, 32, of Lansing, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bennett was released on April 6 under a $500 secured bond.
Chase E. Chatham, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Chatham was released on April 7 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Christopher M. Church, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Church was released on April 6. Bond information is unavailable.
Robert D. Mahala, 45, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Mahala is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
April 8
Honer E. Armas Ambrocio, 29, of Durham, was charged with driving while impaired, driving without a license and driving left of center. Armas Ambrocio was released on April 8.
Christine L. Disosway, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with financial card theft and identity theft. Disosway was released on April 8 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sarah M. Huskins, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation. Huskins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
