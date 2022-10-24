The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 17
Laja A. Cayetano, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Cayetano was released on Oct. 18 under a $500 secured bond.
Laja L. Cayetano, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Cayetano was released on Oct. 18 under a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 18
Shawn D. Beasley, 44, of Millers Creek, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Beasley was released on Oct. 18 under a $1,000 secured bond.
David M. Bennett, 32, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation and not paying child support. Bennett was released on Oct. 18 under a $1,200 secured bond.
Marty A. Cochran, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Cochran was released on Oct. 18 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazlewood, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with four counts of authority to arrest. Hazlewood is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Harry A. Martin III, 57, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Martin was released on Oct. 18.
Oct. 19
Matthew N. Jordan, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Jordan was released on Oct. 21 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Javier L. Mujica, 54, of Crumpler, was charged with a probation violation. Mujica was released on Oct. 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 20
Dustin A. Dameron, 27, of Wilkesboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Dameron was released on Oct. 21 under a $1,500 secured bond.
William E. Dameron, 51, of Wilkesboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Dameron was released on Oct. 21 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Timothy D. Eastridge, 42, of Warrensville, was charged with failure to appear on a charges of school attendance law violation, unsupervised probation violation and probation violation. Eastridge was released on Oct. 20 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Glenna C. Greer, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with failure to appear on charges of school attendance law violation unsupervised probation violation and three counts of probation violation. Greer is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.
Nathan R. Marshall, 34, of Creston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marshall was released on Oct. 21 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Adam L. Nichols, 32, of Purlear, was charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a minor. Nichols was released on Oct. 20 under a $300,000 secured bond.
Russell G. Trivette, 41, of Creston, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Trivette was released on Oct. 20 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 21
Preston S. Calloway, 31, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Calloway was released on Oct. 21 on a written promise to appear.
Gregory S. Newsome, 45, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with failure to appear on charges of aiding/abetting larceny and first-degree trespassing to enter/remain. Newsome is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $434.90 secured bond.
Oct. 22
Shelby D. Patrick, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Patrick was released on Oct. 22 under a $268 cash bond.
Scotty L. Severt, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering. Severt was released on Oct. 22 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Bryan J. Sherbet, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving without a license. Sherbet was released on Oct. 22 under a $250 cash bond.
