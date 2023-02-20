The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 13
Ezequiel De Angel, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving without a license. De Angel was released on Feb. 13 under a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 14
Megan T. Blevins, 32, of White Top, Virginia, was charged with driving while impaired. Blevins was released on Feb. 14.
Casey D. Pruitt, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with assault on a female. Pruitt was released on Feb. 14 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Feb. 15
Lacy K. Dishman-Barnett, 34, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support. Dishman-Barnett was released on Feb. 15 under a $150 secured bond.
Michael S. Myers, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Myers was released on Feb. 18 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Michelle A. Poe, 49, of Jefferson, was charged with first-degree trespassing. Poe was released on Feb. 15.
Feb. 16
Matthew A. Burrill, 37, of Moravian Falls, was charged with violation of a court order. Burrill was released on Feb. 17 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 30, of Lansing, was charged with a false fire alarm and injury to real property. Lambert was released on Feb. 17 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Carrie D. Pittman, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with a false fire alarm, injury to personal property and possession of a weapon by a prisoner. Pittman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jordan C. Pittman, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with a false fire alarm and injury to personal property. Pittman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 17
Luke M. Wooten, 19, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation. Wooten is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 18
Doris M. Carpenter, 40, of Creston, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Carpenter was released on Feb. 19 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Feb. 19
Aaron L. Eller, 18, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Eller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.
Feb. 20
Kevin E. Sullins, 52, of Lansing, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Sullins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.
