The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 12
Lacy K. Barnett-Dishman, 34, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support. Barnett-Dishman was released on Dec. 12 under a $150 cash bond.
Philip W. McClamroch, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony larceny and failure to appear on charges of driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle with no insurance. McClamroch was released on Dec. 12 under a $12,500 secured bond.
Stephen J. Squires, 27, of Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Squires was released on Dec. 12 under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 13
Travis B. Walters, 35, of Grassy Creek, was charged with not paying child support. Walters was released on Dec. 15 under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 15
William E. Butts, 54, of Ferguson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Butts was released on Dec. 15. Bond information is unavailable.
Joseph D. Dillard, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving while impaired, driving left of center and unsupervised probation violation. Dillard was released on Dec. 15 under a $1,263 cash bond.
Davy L. Hawkins, 49, of Ferguson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor probation violation out of the county. Hawkins was released on Dec. 15 under a $500 secured bond.
Megan L. Maze, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with not paying child support. Maze was released on Dec. 15 under a $375 cash bond.
Juan Rocha Chagoya, 34, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired. Rocha Chagoya was released on Dec. 15. Bond information is unavailable.
Dec. 16
Israel D. Daugherty, 42, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Daugherty was released on Dec. 17 under a $7,000 secured bond.
Joshua B. Weaver, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female and probation violation. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Justin N. Weaver, 34, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license and driving with an improperly attached registration plate. Weaver was released on Dec. 16 under a $550 cash bond.
Dec. 17
Monte B. Pritchard, 68, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Pritchard is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.
Dec. 18
Mary E. Bryant, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bryant was released on Dec. 18 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Larry S. Mullis, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with being a habitual felon. Mullis was released on Dec. 18 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Dec. 19
Mark L. Hoke, 51, of Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Hoke is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
