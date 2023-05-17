The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 8
David M. Bennett, 32, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Bennett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
May 9
Shelby D. Patrick, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a government official/employee and failure to appear on a charge of not paying child support. Patrick is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,780 secured bond.
Megan J. Schror, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and assault on a government official/employee. Schror is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
May 10
Darrell W. Blevins, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault with a firearm on government officers and two counts of felony probation violation. Blevins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Chad D. Miller, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny. Miller was released on May 10 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Gabriel E. Calderon Sanchez, 19, of Jefferson, was charged with seven counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15. Calderon Sanchez is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $185,000 secured bond.
Roy R. Wilson III, 31, of Boone, was charged with breaking or entering, failing to report new address as a sex offender, probation violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. Wilson III is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $47,500 secured bond.
May 11
Jody C. Blevins, 42, of Lansing, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Blevins was released on May 11 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Daniel M. Lee, 49, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on six counts of selling/delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, three counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Lee is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
May 12
Travis B. Walters, 35, of Grassy Creek, was charged with not paying child support. Walters was released on May 13 under a $500 secured bond.
May 13
Erin S. Burnside, 42, of Lansing, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burnside was released on May 13 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Rebecca D. Hayworth, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to pay fines. Hayworth is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $516 cash bond.
May 14
Isiah A. Ross, 34, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny of ginseng and driving without a license. Ross is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $11,500 secured bond.
