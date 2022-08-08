The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 3
Tommy A. Combs, 51, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Combs is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Gary L. Mahala, 42, of Creston, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and cruelty to animals. Mahala was released on Aug. 4 under an $894.04 secured bond.
Steven W. Matkins, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license and driving with an expired registration card/tag. Matkins was released on Aug. 3 under a $650 cash bond.
Troy A. Waln, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Waln is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $850 secured bond.
Aug. 4
Derrick L. Barker, 24, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired and three counts of probation violation. Barker was released on Aug. 4 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Davie A. Bledsoe, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bledsoe was released on Aug. 4 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Aug. 6
Dennis L. Lyalls, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny and being a habitual felon. Lyalls is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,500 secured bond.
Ricky L. Pruitt, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Pruitt was released on Aug. 7 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 7
Marsha J. Durham, 52, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Durham was released on Aug. 7 under a $303 secured bond.
Robert T. McCarraher, 22, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. McCarraher was released on Aug. 7.
