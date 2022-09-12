The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 6
Lisa D. Davis, 53, of Laurel Springs, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Davis was released on Sept. 6 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Cody S. Flanagan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Flanagan was released on Sept. 7 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jessica L. Houck, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Houck is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Megan L. Maze, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to appear on two counts of failure to pay monies and failure to appear on a charge of nuisance animals violation. Maze was released on Sept. 6 under a $203 cash bond.
Noah A. McKiddy, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. McKiddy was released on Sept. 6 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 7
Chad Michael Johnson, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of not paying child support. Johnson was released on Sept. 7 under a $300 cash bond.
Sept. 8
Leslie A. Calhoun, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on four counts of larceny of a firearm and three counts of felony probation violation. Calhoun is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Valarie A. Cruey, 45, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Cruey was released on Sept. 8 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Shelby D. Patrick, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering. Patrick is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Bobby A. Pennington Jr., 45, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property. Pennington is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Troy A. Waln, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support and being a fugitive from another state. Waln is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond.
Sept. 9
Jacob D. Benge, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. Benge was released on Sept. 9 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Brittany N. Dayton, 33, of Zionville, was charged with felony probation violation. Dayton is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Sept. 10
Sidney D. Isaacs, 23, of Zionville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Isaacs was released on Sept. 10 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Sept. 11
Jody Chad Blevins, 42, of Lansing, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Blevins was released on Sept. 11 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 12
Barry G. Schwartz, 74, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Schwartz was released on Sept. 12 on a written promise to appear.
