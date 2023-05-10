The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 1
Michael L. Peters, 40, of Warrensville, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving while impaired and driving without a license. Peters was released on May 1 under a $2,500 secured bond.
May 2
Johnathon L. Beane, Sr., 28, of Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of not paying child support. Beane was released on May 4 under a $500 cash bond.
Norma V. Murillozapata, 37, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and two counts of simple assault. Murillozapata was released on May 2 under a $25,000 secured bond.
May 3
Christopher A. Bentley, 39, of Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, expired registration card/tag, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and open container after consuming alcohol. Bentley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.
May 4
Gary L. Sluder, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Sluder is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
David A. Taylor, 59, of Crumpler, was charged with impeding traffic by sitting/standing/laying. Taylor was released on May 7. Bond information is unavailable.
May 5
Brian K. Eller, 37, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support. Eller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $904.62 cash bond.
Jose J. Rivera, 30, of Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Rivera was released on May 5 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Bobby W. Walton, 37, of Crumpler, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Walton was released on May 5 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 6
Jacob L. Davis, 37, of Boone, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm. Davis is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
May 7
Matthew A. Barnes, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Barnes was released on May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.