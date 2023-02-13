The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 8
Steven W. Matkins, 32,of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Matkins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 9
Joseph L. Brown, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Brown was released on Feb. 10 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Richard E. McCurdy, 57, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female. McCurdy is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Melinda A. Ward, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Ward was released on Feb. 10 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Feb. 10
Kimberly W. Blackburn, 52, of Roaring River, was charged with seven counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances and selling a Schedule II controlled substance. Blackburn is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,150,000 secured bond.
Carmella B. Main, 31, of Creston, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Main was released on Feb. 10 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Feb. 11
Carlos Andres, 20, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Andres is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Michael W. Green, 58, of Fleetwood, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Green was released on Feb. 11.
Feb. 12
Jason C. Blankenship, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia was charged with possession of a stolen automobile, driving while impaired, driving without a license and being a fugitive from another state. Blankenship is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.
