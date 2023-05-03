The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 24
Jordan S. Carlton, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Carlton is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,500 secured bond.
Dennis D. Combs, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of felony probation violation out of the county. Combs was released on April 24 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Nicole A. Miler, 33, of Summerville, South Carolina, was charged with violation of a court order. Miller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Ian P. Steigelman, 38, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was charged with violation of a court order. Steigelman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Katlynn M. Stover, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Stover was released on April 24 under a $250 secured bond.
April 25
Rebecca M. Miller, 47, of Grassy Creek, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Katlynn M. Stover, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and a post release violation. Stover is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
April 26
Molly M. Richardson, 44, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Richardson was released on April 26 under a $15,000 secured bond.
April 28
Zackary D. Blevins, 20, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of speeding, reckless driving and improper equipment. Blevins was released on April 28 under a $500 unsecured bond.
April 29
Blake C. Huffman, 28, of Crumpler, was charged with not paying child support. Huffman was released on April 29 under an $800 cash bond.
Misael Nava-Talon, 36, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Nava-Talon was released on April 30 under a $3,000 secured bond.
April 30
Branden E. Grubb, 38, of Troutdale, Virginia, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Grubb was released on May 1 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Elizabeth A. Hayes, 43, of Elk Creek, Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayes was released on May 1 under a $4,000 secured bond.
