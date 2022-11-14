The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 8
Edison R. Holman, 44, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Holman was released on Nov. 8 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Nov. 9
Jarvis D. Carter, 28, of Deland, Florida, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Carter is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Teresa G. Fink, 42, of Winston-Salem, was charged with resisting a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. Fink was released on Nov. 9 under a $203 secured bond.
Sydnee K. Shepherd, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device and failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation out of county. Shepherd is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Nov. 10
Melvin G. Ames, III, 42, of Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, driving with no registration and driving with an expired tag. Ames was released on Nov. 10 under a $450 secured bond.
Judith A. Saunders, 80, of Creston, was charged with driving without a license. Saunders was released on Nov. 10 under a $250 secured bond.
Nov. 11
Aleah M. Bentley, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, four counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Bentley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,000 secured bond.
Rebecca L. Bowman, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Bowman was released on Nov. 12 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Brandon C. Robinson, 36, of Lincolnton, was charged with assault on a female. Robinson was released on Nov. 12 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Courtney L. Ward, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of selling/delivering a Schedule III controlled substance, three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, two counts of selling a Schedule III controlled substance, two counts of delivering a Schedule III controlled substance, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a place for controlled substances. Ward was released on Nov. 11 under a $50,000 secured bond.
Danielle L. White, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. White was released on Nov. 11 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Quentin Rasheed White, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. White was released on Nov. 11 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Nov. 12
Miranda S. Jones, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny. Jones was released on Nov. 12 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Megan L. Maze, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with not paying child support. Maze was released on Nov. 12 under a $170 cash bond.
Charles L. Miller, 40, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with felony larceny. Miller was released on Nov 12 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Joseph Teachout, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of not paying child support. Teachout was released on Nov. 12 under a $500 secured bond.
