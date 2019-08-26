The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 16
April M. Jasso, of Sparta, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods and first degree trespassing entering remaining. Jasso was released Aug. 18 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Steven E. Warren, 50, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with a probation violation. Warren is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Aug. 17
Keith A. Tripplett, 36, of Traphill, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Tripplett is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Walton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Aug. 18
Daniel A. Gambill, 27, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana. Gambill was released Aug. 18 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 19
Robert M. Blackburn, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with larceny by and employee. Blackburn was released Aug. 19 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Heather L. Hammac, 31, of Boone, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, two counts of second degree trespass and resisting a public officer. Hammac is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Austin L. Miller Sr., 51, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property and communicating threats. Miller was released Aug. 19 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 20
Joseph A. Boccardy, 48, of Creston, was charged with injury to personal property. Boccardy was released Aug. 20 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Harold L. Church II, 50, of Laurel Springs, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Church was released Aug. 20 under a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Moises Garcia, 43, of Laurel Springs, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Garcia was released Aug. 20 under a $650 cash bond.
Jennifer A. Jones, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Jones was released Aug. 20 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Maison T. McNeill, 21, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of injury to real property and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. McNeill was released Aug. 20 under a $2,500 unsecured bond and a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Bernie C. Roten, 45, of Fleetwood, was charged with second degree trespass, simple assault and communicating threats. Roten was released Aug. 20 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 21
Kymberly M. Boggs, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance. Boggs was released Aug. 21 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jose M. Torres, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with no operator's license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing motor vehicle with no registration, driving while license revoked and providing fictitious/false information to an officer. Torres is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
John K. Wallace, 27, of Crumpler, was charged with two probation violations and resisting a public officer. Wallace is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Aug. 22
Sondra L. Bergman, 25, of Elk Park, was charged with three probation violations, driving while impaired, hit and run/failure to stop for property damage, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Bergman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond, a $20,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Vincent J. Boccardy, 46, of Creston, was charged with communicating threats. Boccardy was released Aug. 22 under a $500 unsecured bond.
James L. Carter, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with assault with a deadly weapon emergency person, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light and siren, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Mason M. Hamilton, 23, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while license revoked. Hamilton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 unsecured bond.
David W. May, 49, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. May was released Aug. 22 under a custody release.
