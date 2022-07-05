The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 27
Brenda C. Ogle, 42 of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Ogle was released on June 27 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Janet M. Walker, 45, of Creston, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation. Walker is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
June 28
Kelly L. Graff, 41, of Warrensville, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Graff is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Charles L. Hamm, 57, of Warrensville, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Hamm was released on June 29 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael D. McCarraher, 41, of Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. McCarraher was released on June 28 under a $500 unsecured bond.
June 29
Charles R. Banonis, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Banonis was released on June 29 under a $2,500 secured bond.
William E. Butts, 53, of Ferguson, was charged with assault on a female. Butts was released on June 30 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Mark A. Cox, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Cox was released on June 29 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Christopher J. Medley, 37, of Creston, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Medley was released on June 29 under a $7,500 secured bond.
June 30
Trevor L. Blevins, 20, of Whitetop, Virginia, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Blevins was released on June 30 under a $2,500 secured bond.
July 1
Joseph T. Greene II, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner and assault inflicting physical injury to a detention employee. Green was released on July 1 under a $40,000 unsecured bond.
Amy C. Jetner, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Jetner was released on July 2 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Harry A. Martin III, 57, of Lake Wells, Florida, was charged with assault on a female. Martin was released on July 2 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
July 3
Jeremy D. Billings, 48, of Lansing, was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child. Billings is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Lori A. Kirchner, 38, of Todd, was charged with indecent exposure. Kirchner was released on July 4 under an $800 secured bond.
July 4
Dalton Z. Lyles, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Lyles was released on July 4 on a written promise to appear in court.
July 5
Travis James Hamilton, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Hamilton is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.
