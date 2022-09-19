The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 12
Cody A. Sheets, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine , possession of drug paraphernalia, school attendance law violation and probation violation. Sheets was released on Sept. 12 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Sept. 13
Sarah M. Huskins, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Huskins was released on Sept. 14 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $418 cash bond.
Johnathan L. Rash, 29 of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and larceny of motor fuel. Rash was released on Sept. 14 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 14
Walter W. Brown, 69, of Crumpler, was charged with communicating threats. Brown was released on Sept. 14 on a written promise to appear.
Elina M. Snyder, 37, of Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Snyder was released on Sept. 14 on a written promise to appear.
Sept. 15
Israel D. Daugherty, 41, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Daugherty was released on Sept. 15 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Selina A. Jackson, 46, of Todd, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a place for the sale, use or manufacture of drugs. Jackson was released on Sept. 16 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 29, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on charges of making harassing phone calls, cyberstalking and probation violation. Lambert was released on Sept. 15 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Jennifer R. Martin, 24, of Yadkinville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Martin is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Charles D. Roberts, 27, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear on charges two counts of driving with a revoked license. Roberts is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,750 secured bond.
Cryshell R. Smith, 44, of Jefferson, was charged with possession/consumption of beer/wine at an unauthorized premises. Smith was released on Sept. 16 on a written promise to appear.
David J. Thompson, 61, of Todd, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a place for the sale, use or manufacture of drugs. Thompson was released on Sept. 15 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 16
Jody C. Blevins, 42, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, driving with an expired registration, driving with an expired inspection, failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving with a fictitious/altered registration card/tag. Blevins was released on Sept. 16 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael G. Godfrey, 70, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Godfrey is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 17
Richard C. Sizemore, 28, of Chilhowie, Va., was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Sizemore was released on Sept. 17 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 18
Glenna C. Greer, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with a probation violation. Greer was released on Sept. 18 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Sept. 19
Danny K. Osborne, 53, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Osborne is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $12,000 secured bond.
