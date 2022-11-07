The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 1
Mark A. Miller, 55, of Todd, was charged with felony larceny and injury to personal property. Miller was released on Nov. 1 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Anna L. Roark, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Roark was released on Nov. 1 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Joshua A. Royal, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of assault to inflict serious injury. Royal was released on Nov. 1 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nov. 2
Chad R. Coldiron, 40, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. Coldiron is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Justin W. Smith, 35, of Deep Gap, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed gun. Smith was released on Nov. 3 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Gary J. Walker, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Walker is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
Nov. 3
Amber N. Jones, 24, of Todd, was charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances. Jones was released on Nov. 3 under a $30,000 secured bond.
Kelly W. Miller, 38, of Lansing, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Miller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Mckenzie F. Poole, 18, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Poole was released on Nov. 3 under a $750 secured bond.
Zachary G. Poole, 19, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Poole was released on Nov. 3.
Nov. 4
Amy L. Greene-Hamby, 51, of Moravian Falls, was charged with driving with a revoked license and a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Greene-Hamby was released on Nov. 5 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Carmen W. Guthrie, 49, of Millers Creek, was charged with larceny by employee. Guthrie was released on Nov. 5 under a $1,000 secured bond.
William S. Harris, 52, of Wilkesboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing. Harris was released on Nov. 6 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Geoff A. Lewis, 35, of Lansing, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Lewis was released on Nov. 5 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 5
Travis B. Walters, 35, of Grassy Creek, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walters is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Nov. 6
Scotty L. Severt, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and injury to personal property. Severt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.