ASHE — The Ashe County Arts Council has sponsored a Coffee House Live! event for almost 25 years to support local performers in an intimate, relaxed atmosphere. Now, the council is introducing Coffee House on the Go to bring local performers to small venues around Ashe County.
The first Coffee House on the go event will be Friday, Dec. 10, at the newly refurbished Orion Schoolhouse in Jefferson. Performers will include local musicians Scot Pope, the Sheets Family band and Ruby Goose, featuring Joshua White and Liz Lanham.
Singing and playing early pop music, folk songs, love songs and traditional music, Scot Pope is well known local musician. Scot has played “on the street” for the Arts Council Gallery Crawl and was a regular musician this summer at the Ashe Farmers Market. He has played numerous times for Coffee House and at local restaurants. Scot is also photographer and a writer.
The Sheets Family band is an old-time and bluegrass trio from western North Carolina consisting of husband and wife, Randy (banjo) and Deborah Jean (guitar) Sheets and their daughter, Kelly Sheets Snider (fiddle). Celebrated for their harmony singing and energetic instrumentals, they embody the values of homemade and homegrown music and lifestyles. Their unique old-time mountain style takes inspiration form the music of the Appalachian Mountains and beyond.
Ruby Goose is Liz Lanham and Joshua White. This fiddle and banjo duo is defined by strong lead vocals and subtle harmonies. Located in the mountains surrounding Boone, Ruby Goose plays a variety of Old Time, Folk and Americana tunes.
Coffee House on the Go will feature hot chocolate and sweet treats by the outside fireplace starting at 6:45 p.m. Seating is limited and purchasing in advance is recommended. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org.
