JEFFERSON — The NC Department of Commerce awarded two grants to Ashe County for $1.6 million to assist citizens who qualify as low- and moderate-income with housing needs as well as utility assistance for those that have lost income during the pandemic.
The Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization Program was awarded to Ashe County for $750,000 to assist four pre-selected, low-income homeowners with major home rehabilitation.
The funding will also help up to 20 low-income homeowners with small emergency repairs such as a new roof, plumbing repairs and other safety and sanitary issues.
The Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Program was established to assist local governments with the ongoing response to COVID-19.
Communities could apply in three categories: public service, public facilities and economic development.
The county’s application was for public service, which will assist qualifying Ashe County residents with utility payments (water/sewer, electric or gas).
Ashe County was awarded $900,000 to implement this grant.
Ashe County Department of Social Services Director Tracie Downer shared her gratitude for the funds.
“I am so grateful that our county has received these monies,” Downer said. “I see significant needs in families across our county, more than we have experienced before. These funds will go a long way to help people in their time of crisis. Ashe DSS stands ready to administer these grants when the funds are released.”
The pandemic has caused numerous residents to lose jobs or become underemployed.
For many, a reduction in income has made it difficult to pay rent and utilities. The CDBG-CV funding will alleviate some of these financial hardships in hopes of helping households recover quickly.
Ashe County remains stronger together, and our recovery will be based on maintaining the health, housing, and employment of our community.
Questions of eligibility regarding either grant can be made to the Ashe County Department of Social Services by phone at (336) 846-5719 or email at dssinfo@ashecountygov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.