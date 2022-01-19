ASHE — The Ashe County Board of Education is in the process of dispute resolution to fire the architect, Greene Architecture, for the middle school construction project, as the board heads into the new year trying to secure a new architectural firm.
To date, Greene Architecture has been paid $610,787.75 by the Board of Education from Dec. 9, 2016 to Oct. 14, 2021. The last payment made to Greene Architecture was April 27, 2021 for $347,468 according to Superintendent Cox.
In a joint statement from the Board of Education, Superintendent Eisa Cox and the board’s lawyer, Fredrick Johnson, the board said that the reasons for firing the architecture firm cannot be disclosed because of legal proceedings.
The statement said a revised timeline for planning, construction and completion of the middle school project will be determined by the new architect, the Construction Manager at Risk (Vannoy Construction) and the board.
According to the statement, Vannoy Construction was hired in March of 2021 as the Construction Manager at Risk, and from then Vannoy met regularly with the superintendent, chair of the Board of Education, director of maintenance and Greene Architecture “met regularly to discuss progress and timelines for project completion.”
On Nov. 30, 2021, the statement said Ashe County Schools sent a new request for proposals for architectural services and it received proposals from six firms, which were then interviewed on Jan. 4. The Board of Education is currently in the process of selecting the new architect.
The price of the middle school project was initially planned to be around $42 million but has increased to $61 million. Like all other construction projects during COVID-19, the statement acknowledged that the middle school construction project has also faced the challenges of increased material prices and inflation all around. According to the statement, beyond COVID-19, inflation and material prices, “changes in the initial design of the middle school facility are also a factor in the increase in the projected cost.”
The county and school board have funds earmarked for the middle school project, but the statement also noted that Ashe County has obtained funding from many other sources as well. The new state budget outlines a grant process for getting funding for capital projects, and Ashe County Schools received a $15 million grant award in 2018 for the middle school.
“Because the new middle school project has not yet started construction and we have not yet tapped into the $15 million dollar award, Ashe County Schools is eligible to apply for an increased amount,” the statement said.
Superintendent Cox and her team are preparing a grant application through the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, and the grant would award up to $40 million for the middle school and the county would be responsible for a 5 percent match. Should the county win the grant, announcements are anticipated on April 12.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
