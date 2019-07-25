JEFFERSON — Democrat Jane Banks was appointed to the Ashe County Board of Elections July 24, bringing the board back to a full five members after former chair Christine Arvidson resigned in May.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously appointed Banks to fill the vacancy left by Arvidson, a democrat, from a list of two names provided to the county board by the Ashe County Democratic Party, according to Ashe County Board of Elections Director John Shepherd.
Sitting Ashe County Board of Elections member Patricia Beaver was also named chair of the county board in place of Arvidson, Shepherd said.
The board now consists of two local Republicans, Robert McClearen and Phillip Rhyne, along with local Democrats Pat Beaver, Jeff Boyer and Jane Banks, according to Shepherd.
The county board of elections is in charge of overseeing the local election process, from ensuring precincts are properly staffed with poll workers, sitting through training sessions with those poll workers, to signing off on final election results, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
