JEFFERSON — Each year, June 15 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and this year, Ashe County decided to put together an event to bring awareness to elderly abuse at a local level.
The inaugural Ashe County Elder Abuse Awareness Stroll took place at the Ashe County Courthouse on June 15 with about 60 people in attendance. Numerous community leaders — including Ashe County DSS Director Tracie McMillan, District Court Judge David V. Byrd, Ashe County Commissioners’ Chairman Todd McNeil, Deputy Clerk of Court Falon Calhoun, Generations Ashe Executive Director Patricia Calloway and West Jefferson Police Department Officer Jeff Friesland — spoke about the importance of protecting the elderly from abuse.
Abuse of the elderly can include physical, sexual or emotional abuse as well as neglect and financial exploitation.
“It is a special kind of sadness to see an elderly person in our community suffering from elder abuse. At the end of their lives, they deserve peace and respect, not to worry about this type of mistreatment,” said McMillan.
Chief District Court Judge Byrd said that he had seen many cases of elder exploitation in his courtroom over the years.
“When people take advantage of elderly who have worked their lives to accumulate what they can, and someone steals it from them, it makes me angry,” Byrd said.
McNeil shared a presentation that pointed out the unfortunate growing prevalence of elder abuse. Commissioner Chuck Olive was also in attendance and, with his law enforcement experience as a retired member of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, he said he has been a first-hand witness to the growing problem of elder abuse in the community and hopes this event will spread the word of the importance of reporting suspected abuse.
Patricia Calloway, executive director of Generations Ashe, told the crowd of listeners about the work being done at Generations Ashe to help give older citizens opportunities to be together and be supported by each other and the staff at the senior center. Jeff Friesland, training officer with the West Jefferson Police Department, encouraged everyone to get involved with the prevention of elder abuse in our community.
The theme for this year’s inaugural event was: See it. Stop it. Report it. Many members of the community were recognized for their efforts in preventing elder abuse and protecting elderly citizens, including social workers, law enforcement, clerk of court staff, magistrates and attorneys who represent elderly in incompetency proceedings.
The event also featured numerous presentations, a stroll around the government campus, food trucks and door prizes.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help with next year’s event should contact Ashe County Department of Social Services at (336) 846-5719.
If you suspect an elderly member of your family is being abused in some way, it can be reported by calling Ashe County DSS at (336) 846-5719 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During other hours, you can call the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (336) 846-5600 and tell the dispatcher that you would like to report suspected elder abuse. If it is an emergency, call 911.
