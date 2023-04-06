MORGANTON - The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet held at noon on Tuesday, April 4, in Morganton at the Morganton Community House.
“North Carolina’s employers and employees show us the true importance of a strong commitment to safety and health each and every day,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “I am looking forward to meeting and recognizing more people in-person this year at our award banquets around the state. North Carolina’s injury and illness rate remains at an historic low. These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”
The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2022. Recipients recognized are located in Morganton and surrounding counties.The event was hosted by the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and presented by Hexion.
Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.
NCDOL Safety Award Winners
Silver Awards
Criteria: Rate of days from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First Year
Appalachian State University, Workers’ Compensation Office
Bernhardt Furniture Co., Residential Casegoods
Town of Valdese, Waste Water Department
City of Morganton, Street Department
Town of Valdese, Public Works Department
Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division - Boone Quarry
Second Consecutive Year
N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources, J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Gold Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First Year
Bernhardt Furniture Co., Central Distribution
Bernhardt Furniture Co., Bernhardt Transportation
Blue Ridge Energies LLC, Ashe District
Blue Ridge Energies LLC, Alleghany District
Blue Ridge Energies LLC, Burke District
Blue Ridge Energies LLC, Caldwell District
Hexion Inc., Morganton
City of Morganton, Water Treatment Plant
City of Morganton, COMPAS Cable
City of Morganton, Cemetery and Grounds
Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp., Ashe District
Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp., Caldwell District
Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp., Alleghany/Sparta District
Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp., Watauga District
Saft America Inc.
ABB-Dodge, Marion Plant
Town of Valdese, Recreation Department
Kincaid Upholstery, La-Z-Boy Casegoods Division
Metal Industries Inc.
McDowell County, EMS
SGL Carbon, Morganton
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Marion Plant No. 507
Pamco Inco
FootHills Industries Inc.
Second Consecutive Year
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Boone Plant No. 501
Vannoy Construction, James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction
Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division - Morganton Quarry
Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division - Lenoir Quarry
Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division - Avery Sales Yard
Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division - Spruce Pine
Town of Valdese, Police Department
City of Morganton, Water Distribution and Collection
Bernhardt Furniture Co., Plant No. 4
Third Consecutive Year
Bernhardt Furniture Co., Plant No. 7
City of Morganton, Municipal Auditorium
Fourth Consecutive Year
Caldwell UNC Health Care
Fifth Consecutive Year
Bernhardt Furniture Co., Manufacturing Services
Sixth Consecutive Year
Town of Valdese, Water Department
Town of Granite Falls
Town of Granite Falls, Recreation Department
Town of Granite Falls, Police Department
Seventh Consecutive Year
Town of Granite Falls, Fire Department
Town of Granite Falls, Public Works
Town of Granite Falls, Public Utilities
Eighth Consecutive Year
Town of Valdese, Fire Department
Ninth Consecutive Year
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Blowing Rock Plant No. 502
City of Morganton, Development and Design
McDowell County, Emergency Management/911
City of Morganton, Community House and Mainstreet Office
10th Consecutive Year
City of Morganton, Administrative Departments
12th Consecutive Year
Bernhardt Furniture Co., Corporate Office
Town of Valdese, Community Affairs Department
16th Consecutive Year
R.H. Loven Co., Pineola Plant
20th Consecutive Year
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Jefferson Plant No. 504
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Sparta No. 505
35th Consecutive Year
Town of Valdese, Administrative Department
