JEFFERSON — Veterans and their loved ones gathered at the Jefferson Courthouse to celebrate and honor those who served from Ashe County on Veterans Day.
At an event led by the county’s veterans services officer, Darryl Vaughn, community members gave thanks to those who defended the country in a variety of different positions in the military throughout the years.
Laura McPherson, librarian at Ashe County Public Library, addressed the crowd to tell about the library’s project collecting stories from veterans. In its fourth year, this program publishes a high-quality, printed magazine in which veterans from, residing in or who have significant connections to Ashe County, as well as their loved ones, can submit their own writings, images and more to be printed in the magazine.
Started in 2018, the project has shared the stories of almost 100 veterans ranging from the Civil War to the present. The magazine is also available digitally on the Ashe County Public Library at arlibrary.libguides.com/ashecountyvhp.
North Carolina House of Representatives member Ray Pickett also spoke to the veterans, stating that he would love to hear all of their stories and learn their life histories.
“We owe you,” Pickett said, and that it is humbling to serve those who have done so much for the country. Pickett visited Ashe County on Memorial Day as well and said that he admired the county’s commitment to dedicating its veterans, including the local Hardee’s fundraiser that accumulated $13,000 for veterans.
A variety of other local businesses demonstrated their support for veterans, with companies such as Mo’s Boots, Ashe County Cheese, Ashe County Ford, O’Reilly’s and more donating money and items to a raffle. Items including magnets, gunlocks, woodworking aprons, hats, flashlights and other gifts were raffled to veterans and other attendees throughout the event.
The Ashe County Veterans Affairs Office provides quality assistance to veterans, their widows, orphans or survivors by helping connect veterans with services, aid and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more about the Ashe County office, visit www.ashecountygov.com/departments/veterans-services or call (336) 846-5575.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
