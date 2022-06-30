The 10 students awarded scholarships from the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce were Abby Carpenter, Makenna Holman, Chloe Smith-Shepherd, Zada Little, Grayson Miller, Jacob Pennington, Hailey Vandergraff, Karey Duvall, Angel Phillips and Corrie Owen.
ASHE COUNTY - During the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on June 22, a group of 10 graduates were recognized for earning scholarships to put towards beginning their college education.
The Ashe Chamber of Commerce awarded two scholarships in memory of Jerry Absher. The first went to Abby Carpenter who is attending Yale and the other went to Makenna Holman who will be attending UNC-Ashville. The chamber also awarded one scholarship in memory of Dorothy Greene. That scholarship was given to Chloe Smith-Shepherd who will be attending East Tennessee State University. The final memorial scholarship is in memory of former chamber executive director Cabot Hamilton. Two students received this scholarship. Zada Little will be attending NC State University and Grayson Miller, a student at Ashe Early College, will be attending Johns Hopkins University.
Five other students that received chamber scholarships included Jacob Pennington, an Ashe Early College student that will be attending Western Carolina University, Hailey Vandergraff who will be attending NC State University, Karey Duvall who will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill, Angel Phillips who will be attending NC State University and Corrie Owen, a homeschool student that will be attending Bob Jones University.
The Ashe Chamber of Commerce has been awarding scholarships to high school seniors since 2009 when they awarded two $500 scholarships that year. This year, the total amount of money awarded was $11,250.
