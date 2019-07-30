WEST JEFFERSON — Visitors to Ashe County Cheese are facing something of a roadblock with the front sidewalk under construction.
The new sidewalk will feature a bump out for pedestrian safety, and is expected to be completed within the next few weeks, according to the town. An earmarked budget of $28,560 from the Town of West Jefferson in its operating budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year payed for the project.
The project is just one of the town's planned sidewalk renovations, with the sidewalks going up Radio Hill receiving a $220,000 budget. Also on the schedule are sidewalks by the Boondocks Bew Haus, R. T. Morgan Art Gallery and the ABC Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.