The Ashe County Board of Commissioners will hold their next meeting on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. in the second floor conference room located behind the Register of Deeds Office at Ashe County courthouse.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Presentations during the meeting will include a request from Volunteer Coordinator, Terri Hopkins, to hold the annual volunteer awards ceremony; Captain Brian Greer to request to purchase furniture for the communications center and Ashe County manager, Adam Stumb, with a request for approval to purchase property for the NC-163 convenience center site.
During General Session there will be a Library Board Appointment.
M&J Disposals will also present the second reading for the Solid Waste Franchise Renewal.
There will also be an Executive Session held by the BOC to discuss legal issues pertaining to the Junk Materials Ordinance.
The BOC will also hold a special meeting, which will be open to the public, that afternoon in downtown West Jefferson at The Venue beginning at 1 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to hold a roundtable discussion between the BOC and elected municipal officials within the county.
Director of planning for the High Country Council of Governments, Phil Trew, will lead and facilitate the discussion.
A networking lunch will be held from noon until the start of the meeting is called to order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.