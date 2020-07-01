WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held its monthly meeting on June 23 at West Jefferson Park’s upper picnic shelter. This was the first in-person meeting the party has held in months due to COVID-19.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Ralph Sorrell at 7 p.m. All 35 party members in attendance wore masks and practiced social distancing throughout the evening of sunshine.
To kick-off the meeting, instead of passing around a traditional sign-in sheet, all in attendance introduced themselves. At this time, people shared where they were from, why they are a Democrat or other information about themselves.
Treasurer LaVonda Clouse reported a party balance of $6,031.95.
Jim Cain who is running for election to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners shared some information about his campaign.
Cain’s focus is providing jobs for Ashe County especially keeping the youth employed in Ashe County. He said he would rather do things than talk about them and described himself as a “Joe Biden kind of guy.”
He expressed an interest to coordinate with Appalachian State University in initiating a Technical Service Center for the mountains.
“Once we start one technical center, other ones will follow us,” Cain said.
Beth Sorrell is also running for a seat on the BOC. Sorrell plans to preserve and enhance the environmental aspects of Ashe County. She also wants to work toward providing employment opportunities for Ashe County residents, including young people and the Latino community.
Other causes she is passionate about are increasing the availability of safe and affordable housing and improving access to healthcare.
Sorrell said the Black Lives Matter march on June 6, which was organized by Alexis Wray, went very well and was well-attended.
As far as business within the party, the 5th District Convention was held virtually on May 16 and the SEC Meeting and State Convention was held June 6 virtually.
One topic of discussion was the Adopt-a-Highway Plan. The party would like to pursue a section of road that is visible to a lot of people and has been looking into Buck Mountain Road. A suggestion presented during the meeting was West Deep Ford Road in Lansing because it is heavily-trafficked.
Sorrell shared that he would like to entertain the possibility of holding their annual FDR Dinner in August or September in an outdoor location. It was decided that late August or early September would be ideal weather-wise since the event will be held outdoors.
The party was in favor of this suggestion and discussed catering and food trucks options.
Several members found the pavilions and shelters located at Ashe County Park or New River State Park as potential locations for the event to be held.
A committee will continue to explore possible locations, dates and food choices for this event.
Sorrell said canvassing has taken place over the phone through VoteBuilder. They have been calling registered Democratic and Independent voters.
The phone script began by asking those who were called if there was any help they needed during the COVID-19 crisis and what the Democratic Party could take back to elected officials and candidates to assist them.
One issue has been callers not using landlines to call people and the Caller ID displaying non-local numbers. Callers are also encouraged to always leave a message so if people do not answer the phone because they do not recognize the number, they will receive the message.
The suggestion was made to try to reach out to non-registered voters and the younger generation through registration events held at locations such as the Ashe County Public Library.
The possibility of holding a registration at the Stomp & Brew Festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 3 was mentioned. The party also plans to reach out to the organizers and those who were affiliated with the BLM march to help organize and plan events to reach out to younger voters.
Popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok were also discussed as tools the party can use to reach out to younger voters.
The most important topic of the party’s new business was securing a new headquarters location. Rep. Ray Russell offered to share his office space in Jefferson, which the party would use to distribute phone numbers and campaign materials.
A motion was made to share the discussed office with Russell and everybody was in favor.
The Ashe County Democratic Party will begin sending out absentee ballot request forms in August upon request during the phone banking process.
At the end of the meeting, Sorrell said he was pleased to see the number of people in attendance.
“It is so nice to see this crowd, we’re gonna keep on pushing. It’s four months so we’ve got a lot to do in a short amount of time,” Sorrell said.
Some guest speakers the party wants to ask to attend future meetings are David Wilson Brown and Cal Cunningham.
Brown who is running for election to represent the Fifth District of NC in the U.S. House of Representatives and Cunningham is in the race against incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis.
Melba Jones said she will try to get in touch with a contact for Cunningham through her cousin who works with Governor Roy Cooper.
A a list of candidates for the region is available on the party website at ashecodems.com, along with links for users to click to access additional information.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party will be held on July 28 at Ashe County Park at 7 p.m. in the park’s upper picnic shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.