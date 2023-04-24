Honored for their commitment and service: Front row, left to right: Laura Lawson, Nancy Yamashita, Secretary; Elsie Hall; and Beth Sorrell. Back row, left to right: Ralph Sorrell, outgoing Chair; Steve Panella, Treasurer; and Myrt Hall.
Ben Massey (right) receives his certificate of appreciation from Ralph Sorrell, outgoing Chair of the Ashe County Democratic Party, for his work with the party. Massey announced that he will run again for the NC House – District 93 in 2024.
Ralph Sorrell (left), outgoing Chair, welcomes Amanda Gentry, incoming Chair, at the Ashe County Democratic Party Convention.
Photo submitted
Ralph Sorrell (left), outgoing Chair, presents keynote speaker Jonah Garson, First Vice Chair, NC Democratic Party, with a box of Ashe County Cheese at the Ashe County Democratic Party Convention.
Photo submitted
Photo submitted
Ralph Sorrell, outgoing Chair, shows off his plaque of appreciation for his years of service and commitment with the Ashe County Democratic Party.
Photo submitted
Photo submitted
Kyle Parrish, 5th Congressional District Candidate, engaging attendees at the Ashe County Democratic Party Convention.
JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party (ACDP) held its county convention on Saturday, April 15, at the Ashe County Courthouse in Jefferson. Newly elected officers for the Executive Committee were installed. Over 43 people attended the event, including precinct delegates, a representative from the North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP), and a candidate for the 5th Congressional District.
Ralph Sorrell, outgoing ACDP Chair, was honored with a plaque and well-wishes for six years of tireless work, commitment and dedication on the Executive Committee. Ralph was instrumental in increasing membership and visibility for the party. Other Ashe County Democrats were also honored for their dedication and service to the party, including Laura Lawson, Nancy Yamashita, Secretary, Elsie Hall, Beth Sorrell, Steve Panella, Treasurer, and Myrt Hall.
Newly installed Executive Committee officers are Amanda Gentry, Chair; Ben Massey, First Vice Chair; Dick Greenwood, Second Vice Chair; and Dahr Joseph Tanoury, Third Vice Chair. Nancy Yamashita and Steve Panella will continue to serve as Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.
Keynote speaker Jonah Garson, newly elected First Vice Chair for the North Carolina Democratic Party, attended and gave an energizing speech on the importance of local parties in rural counties such as Ashe County. He held a question and answer session and discussed ways that the state party could assist the county party. Kyle Parrish, candidate for the 5th Congressional District spoke of the need for Democrats to get involved as candidates and correct misinformation.
Ben Massey announced at the Convention that he will run again for the NC House of Representatives, District 93. The issues at stake are too important not to run again, according to Massey. Massey lost to Ray Pickett in the 2022 election by 41.1 to 58.9 percent.
