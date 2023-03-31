WEST JEFFERSON - On Tuesday, March 28, the Ashe County Democratic Party held its monthly meeting at the Ashe Arts Council with 23 attendees.
Chair Ralph Sorrell opened the meeting with a reminder that the party will participate in the “Keep Ashe Beautiful” litter sweep Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. on Deep Ford Rd. in Lansing.
The party will hold its annual Convention on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse. Speakers include Kyle Parrish, candidate for US Congress 5th District, and our Keynote Speaker will be Jonah Garson, newly elected First Vice Chair of the State Democratic Party. Officers for the Ashe Democratic Party will be elected at the Convention.
Ben Massey gave an update for the Precinct/Registration/Recruitment Committee and reported that the party has 11 precincts organized, with the good possibility of having two more set up before the Convention.
Mike Yakel reported a slate of candidates that have been selected by the Nominating Committee for County Party Officers to be placed for consideration at the Convention.
Darlene Sekerak reported that the Democratic Women of Ashe (DWA) are planning an event to honor Eleanor Roosevelt with the time and location still to be determined. Their next meeting will be April 20 at 6 p.m. at Plaza del Sol. All progressively minded are invited to attend.
Dahr Tanoury gave a report from the Messaging Committee. They are updating the party website and social media forums including setting up a private Facebook page where Democrats can go to strategize and discuss ideas securely. They are looking for space to possibly set up a full-time Party Headquarters. The committee is also working on drafting a resolution on "End of Life Rights" to be submitted at the convention.
There was a discussion of other events to be considered for the summer. Jane Downs proposed having a pig pickin’ fundraiser, possibly in June. The idea was well received, and Jane agreed to take the lead on setting it up.
Finally, there was a presentation of the new metal “Ashe County Democrats” sign, donated by Bert Bowe, to be displayed at the headquarters.
It was decided that there will be a regular monthly meeting next month on April 25 at the Arts Council.
