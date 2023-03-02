WEST JEFFERSON - On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Ashe Democrats met at the Ashe Arts Council to conduct monthly business, with the primary goal of organizing precincts for next month’s county convention, to be held on April 15 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse. There were 42 attendees in person and three via zoom.
Ralph Sorrell, Ashe County Democratic Party Chair, reported on the State Party’s Executive Committee meeting held earlier this month, at which new state party officers were elected: Anderson Clayton, Chair; Jonah Garson, First Vice Chair; Kimberly Hardy, Second Vice Chair; Elijah King, Third Vice Chair; and Melvin Williams was re-elected as Secretary. These officers promise to bring new energy and ideas to the party, with a focus on support for our rural counties.
As for new business, the party plans to participate in the ‘Keep Ashe Beautiful’ litter sweep on April 1. Party members will clean their section of Deep Ford Rd. in Lansing. A nominating committee was selected to propose a slate of candidates for county party officers to be elected at the county convention. Sorrell reported that new state first vice chair, Jonah Garson, will be the keynote speaker at the convention. Kyle Parrish, who ran for Congress in the 5th district will also speak.
Amanda Gentry, who plans to run for county chair, spoke of her vision for the future and how it begins with neighbor to neighbor, and precinct organization, which is what we’re doing today.
The recently formed Democratic Women of Ashe’s Chair, Darlene Sekerak, gave an update on their progress. They have approved officers and by-laws, and plan to meet bi-monthly. She said that anyone that shares their progressive values is welcome to join.
After Ben Massey, first Vice Chair, explained the procedures for organizing a precinct, participants divided up into their respective precincts. If a quorum was established, officers were elected, and goals were discussed. Five precincts were officially organized, with three others being close to official. Precincts must be organized by March 11.
There was a wrap-up discussion of plans to further organize. Sorrell reminded all that the 5th District Convention will be May 20 in Yadkin County. With there being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
