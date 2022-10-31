WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Democratic Party members held their monthly meeting on Oct. 25 at their party headquarters in downtown West Jefferson.
Since this meeting was the final meeting before the November election, a brief recap of the work being done prior to the election was presented. During a canvassing day for Ben Massey, the Democratic candidate for NC House District 93, there were 28 volunteers that knocked on 367 doors and had 175 face-to-face conversations. Party members have been organizing volunteers for canvassing, poll watching, staffing the downtown headquarters and putting out candidate signs on Ashe County roads.
Volunteers also helped distribute food to 226 families at the Ashe Food Pantry on Oct. 24.
Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor candidate Joshua Biggers was on hand and provided an update on his campaign. Ashe County Commissioner candidate Beth Sorrell has been canvassing, recording radio advertisements and will be sending out text messages to potential voters as Election Day gets closer.
Party members are also invited to their election night party at New River Taproom from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
Volunteer opportunities are available for those interested in working outside the agriculture building where early voting is taking place through Nov. 5.
The next party meeting is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22 with a location and time to be announced at a later date.
