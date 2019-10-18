JEFFERSON — There was no District Court in Ashe County Thursday, Oct. 17, due to a North Carolina District Court Judges’ Conference in Charlotte, according to the Ashe County Clerk of Court’s Office.
The conference, held from Oct. 16-18, focuses on judicial education including updates on domestic, criminal and juvenile law, as well as all other legal and administrative topics. It is hosted by the University of North Carolina School of Government, with four conferences held every year.
Ashe County District Court will resume Thursday, Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.