JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Derrick L. Barker, Aleah M. Bentley, Ashley D. Bledsoe, Robert Z. Bratton, Lora E. Garcia, Jamie N. Lapoint, Steven M. McDonald, Crystal D. Medley and Sandra A. Reedy.
Barker, 21, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, two counts of driving while impaired, two civil revocations of a driver's license, hit and run, failure to maintain lane control and speeding. Barker's case was continued to Nov. 21.
Bentley, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Bentley's case was continued to Dec. 12.
Bledsoe, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and two counts of possession of a drug paraphernalia. Bledsoe’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Bratton, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with assault by strangulation, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bratton’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Garcia, 51, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Garcia's case was continued to Oct. 31.
Lapoint, 31, of Abingdon, Va., is charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, breaking or entering, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. Lapoint’s case was continued to Dec. 12.
McDonald, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, use of a foreign license while driving while license revoked, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering,possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of no operator’s license. McDonald’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with a probation violation, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley's case was continued to Dec. 5.
Reedy, 48, is charged with two counts of assaulting a government employee or official, malicious conduct by a prisoner and communicating threats. Reedy’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on these cases as they develop.
