JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, July 23, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Derrick L. Barker, Ricky O. Barnes, Kelly A. Blevins, Christopher M. Darden, Melissa Rash, Sandra A. Reedy and Nathan L. Woodie. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Barker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with seven counts of driving while impaired, seven counts of driving with a revoked license, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, failure to maintain lane control and exceeding the posted speed, failure to report an accident and misdemeanor larceny. Barker's case was continued to Aug. 6.
Barnes, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two probation violations, assault on a female, one count of driving with a revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a window tinting violation. Barnes' case was continued to Aug. 20.
Blevins, 42, of Lansing, is charged with 20 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Blevins' case was continued to Aug. 31.
Darden, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with one count of driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one and a half ounces, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats. Darden's case was continued to Sept. 24.
Rash, 40, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of first degree trespassing entry and remaining, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of breaking or entering, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premisses, one count of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods or property and driving with a revoked license. Rash's case was continued to Sept. 3.
Reedy, 49, of West Jefferson, is charged with assaulting a government official/employee,misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under 12. Reedy's case was continued to Aug. 27.
Woodie, 29, of Crumpler, is charged with one count of driving while impaired with a revoked license, failure to report an accident, two probation violations, resisting a public officer, assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. Woodie's case was continued to Aug. 27.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.