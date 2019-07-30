JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, July 25, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Jennifer A. Andrews, Robert Z. Bratton, Christopher A. Cole, Drew H. Hoffman, Steven M. McDonald, Ivory L. McPherson and Candese H. Smith.
Andrews, 30, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing/receiving stolen property and manufacturing/assembling/storing weapons. Andrews’ case was continued to Sept. 19.
Bratton, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with assault by strangulation, felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bratton’s case was continued to Aug. 19.
Cole, 24, of Lansing, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing/receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and manufacturing/assembling/storing weapons. Cole’s case was continued to Sept. 19.
Hoffman, 45, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine and two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Hoffman’s case was continued to Aug. 22.
McDonald, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, use of a foreign license while driving while license revoked, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering,possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of no operator’s license. McDonald’s case was continued to Oct. 10.
McPherson, 24, of Piney Creek, is charged with abuse of a disabled or elderly person with injury. McPherson’s case was continued to Sept. 5.
Smith, 33, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked and fictitious of altered title/registration card/tag. Smith’s possession of methamphetamine charge was reduced to misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, for shich she was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with 18 months of unsupervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.