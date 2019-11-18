JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Wendy L. Blevins, Cody A. Bolick, Christopher C. Campbell, Chelsea A. Cobb, Jannie L. Dixon, Michael J. Greene, Steven M. McDonald, Emmanuel M. Pennington, Jessica R. Phillips and Jessica L. Rutherford. The Hon. Jeannie Houston presided over the court.
Blevins, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. For one of the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine charges, Blevins was sentenced to six to 17 months in jail with 12 months supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed.
Bolick, 22, of Taylorsville, was charged with three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, first degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. For one of the obtaining property under false pretenses charges, Bolick was sentenced to eight to 19 months in jail with 12 months of supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Campbell, 27, of Grassy Creek, is charged with no operator's license, driving left of center, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and extradition/fugitive of other state. Campbell's case was continued to Dec. 12.
Cobb, 27, of Todd, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. Cobb’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
Dixon, 44, of Creston, is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, two counts of driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Dixon’s case was continued to Dec. 19.
Greene, 31, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Greene’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
McDonald, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, use of a foreign license while driving while license revoked, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering,possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of no operator’s license. McDonald’s case was continued to Dec. 19.
Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of expired registration card/tag, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Pennington’s case was continued to Dec. 19.
Phillips, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips's felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge was reduced to simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, for which she was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 12 months of supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Rutherford, 35, of Fleetwood, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, expired/no registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Rutherford’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on these cases as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.