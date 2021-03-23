JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, March 18, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Tina S. Bodie, Keith N. Foster, Tammy M. Hardin, Adam M. Hernandez, Thomas F. Jones, Tyler D. Lambert, Bryan W. Stanley and Randall W. Trivette.
Bodie, 45, of Boone, is charged with four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, misdemanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Bodie’s case was continued to April 15.
Foster, 28, of Todd, is charged with breaking or entering, resisting a public officer, violating a court order, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious /altered title/registration card/tag, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Foster’s case was continued to April 8.
Hardin, 40, of Jefferson, is charged with nine counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Hardin’s case was continued to April 22.
Hernandez, 28, of West Jefferson, is charged with 10 counts of driving while license revoked and not impaired, one count of driving with while license revoked and impaired, four counts of a fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of canceled/revoked/suspended registration card/tag, two counts of operating a vehicle without insurance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, permitting operation of a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, speeding, unsafe tires and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Hernandez’s case was continued to April 8.
Jones, 26, of Whitetop, Va., is charged with driving left of center, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, no motorcycle endorsement, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 1.5 ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Jones’ case was continued to April 8.
Lambert, 27, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of second degree trespassing, two counts of cyberstalking, breaking or entering, injury to personal property, two counts of harassing phone calls, possession of stolen goods/property and communicating threats. Lambert’s case was continued to April 15.
Stanley, 40, of Jefferson, is charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, five counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by felon. Stanley’s case was continued to April 22.
Trivette, 33, of Lansing, is charged with failure to maintain lane control, driving/allowing a motor vehicle without registration, failure to report accident, operating a vehicle with no insurance, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, assault with a deadly weapon, harassing phone call, driving while license revoked not impaired, two counts of driving left of center and two counts of exceeding safe speed. Trivette’s case was continued to April 8.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.