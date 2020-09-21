JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Ricky O. Barnes, Timothy C. Harless, Tammy L. Lee, Austin L. Miller and Dennis W. Miller. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Barnes, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two probation violations, assault on a female, driving while license revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a window tinting violation. Barnes’s case was continued to Sept. 24.
Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of driving while license of revoked, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Harless' case was continued to Oct. 1.
Lee, 54, of Sparta, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee’s case was continued to Nov. 5.
Austin L. Miller, 51, of Fleetwood, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Austin Miller’s case was continued to Oct. 15.
Dennis W. Miller, 53, of Fleetwood, is charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Miller’s case was continued to Oct. 15.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
