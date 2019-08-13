JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Justin L. Billings, Travis J. Hamilton, Amber L. Keller, Emmanuel M. Pennington, Elijah K. Weaver and Nathan L. Woodie.
Billings, 24, of Crumpler, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Billings’s case was continued to Sept. 19.
Hamilton, 31, of West Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Hamilton’s case was continued to Sept. 5.
Keller, 24, of Chapel Hill, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. Keller’s case was continued to Oct. 10.
Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Pennington’s case was continued to Aug. 15.
Weaver, 33, of Laurel Springs, is charged with two counts of driving while impaired, two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, two counts of expired registration card or tag, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, civil revocation of a driver’s license and expired/no inspection. Weaver’s case was continued to Sept. 12.
Woodie, 28, of Crumpler, is charged with driving while license revoked, hit and run, resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger, exceeding posted speed and driving left of center. Woodie’s case was continued to Oct. 3
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.