JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, July 2, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Austin L. Miller, Dennis W. Miller, Ivan H. Moore, Dustin E. Pennington and Scott W. Zubor. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Austin L. Miller, 51, of Fleetwood, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Austin Miller’s case was continued to Sept. 3.
Dennis W. Miller, 53, of Fleetwood, is charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Dennis Miller’s case was continued to Sept. 3.
Moore, 30, of Lansing, is charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Moore’s case was continued to July 30.
Pennington, 36, of Boone, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen automobile, driving while license revoked, providing fictitious/false information to an officer and violation of an executive order. Pennington's case was continued to Aug. 20.
Zubor, 40, of Todd, was charged with five counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Zubor's case was continued to Aug. 6.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
